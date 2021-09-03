Far Cry 6: Ubisoft unveils system requirements with ray tracing
Far Cry 6 is just over a month from its release and more details are starting to emerge regarding its technical details.
Ubisoft have been hard at work producing one of the most talked-about new titles of 2021, which is expected to be an instant hit for large segments of the gaming community.
The Far Cry franchise has been hugely successful over the years and preparations are being made for its debut on next-generation consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.
With this in mind, we expected that PC players would be receiving significant performance boosts to complement next-gen - and that turns out to be the case.
Ubisoft will provide settings that will range from low-spec PCs to more high range systems that can accommodate ray tracing - a rendering technique that can produce incredibly realistic lighting effects.
Far Cry 6 System Requirements
Ubisoft focuses on AMD and Intel motherboard systems as well as Nvidia graphics cards to showcase the best possible setups in relation to what your budget might be.
Here are the respective system requirements for Far Cry 6:
RAY TRACING OFF
Low Settings (1080p & 30FPS)
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 - 3.1 GHZ/Intel i5-4460 - 3.2 GHZ
- GPU: AMD RX 460 - 4GB/Nvidia GTX 960 - 4GB
- RAM: 8GB (Dual-Channel Mode)
- Storage: 60GB HDD (SSD Recommended)
High Settings (1080p & 60FPS)
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X - 3.8 GHZ/Intel i7-7700 - 3.6 GHZ
- GPU: AMD RX VEGA 64 - 8GB/Nvidia GTX 1080 - 8GB
- RAM: 16GB (Dual-Channel Mode)
- Storage: 60GB HDD (SSD Recommended)
Ultra Settings (1440p & 60FPS)
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X - 3.8 GHZ/Intel i7-9700K - 3.6 GHZ
- GPU: AMD RX 5700XT - 3.8 GHZ/Nvidia RTX 2070 SUPER - 8GB
- RAM: 16 GB (Dual-Channel Mode)
- Storage: 60 GB HDD (SSD Recommended) +37GB HD textures (optional)
RAY TRACING ON
Ultra Settings (1440p & 60FPS)
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X - 3.7GHZ/Intel i5-10600k - 4.1 GHZ
- GPU: AMD RX 6900XT - 16GB/Nvidia RTX 3070 - 8GB
- RAM: 16 GB (Dual-Channel Mode)
- Storage: 60 GB HDD (SSD Recommended) +37GB HD textures (optional)
Ultra Settings (4k & 30FPS)
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5800X - 3.7GHZ/Intel i5-10700k - 4.1 GHZ
- GPU: AMD RX 6800 - 16GB/Nvidia RTX 3080 - 10GB
- RAM: 16 GB (Dual-Channel Mode)
- Storage: 60 GB HDD (SSD Recommended) +37GB HD textures (optional)
