Far Cry 6: Ubisoft unveils system requirements with ray tracing

Far Cry 6 is just over a month from its release and more details are starting to emerge regarding its technical details.

Ubisoft have been hard at work producing one of the most talked-about new titles of 2021, which is expected to be an instant hit for large segments of the gaming community.

The Far Cry franchise has been hugely successful over the years and preparations are being made for its debut on next-generation consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

With this in mind, we expected that PC players would be receiving significant performance boosts to complement next-gen - and that turns out to be the case.

Ubisoft will provide settings that will range from low-spec PCs to more high range systems that can accommodate ray tracing - a rendering technique that can produce incredibly realistic lighting effects.

Far Cry 6 System Requirements

Ubisoft focuses on AMD and Intel motherboard systems as well as Nvidia graphics cards to showcase the best possible setups in relation to what your budget might be.

Here are the respective system requirements for Far Cry 6:

RAY TRACING OFF

Low Settings (1080p & 30FPS)

CPU: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 - 3.1 GHZ/Intel i5-4460 - 3.2 GHZ

AMD Ryzen 3 1200 - 3.1 GHZ/Intel i5-4460 - 3.2 GHZ GPU: AMD RX 460 - 4GB/Nvidia GTX 960 - 4GB

AMD RX 460 - 4GB/Nvidia GTX 960 - 4GB RAM: 8GB (Dual-Channel Mode)

8GB (Dual-Channel Mode) Storage: 60GB HDD (SSD Recommended)

High Settings (1080p & 60FPS)

CPU : AMD Ryzen 5 3600X - 3.8 GHZ/Intel i7-7700 - 3.6 GHZ

: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X - 3.8 GHZ/Intel i7-7700 - 3.6 GHZ GPU : AMD RX VEGA 64 - 8GB/Nvidia GTX 1080 - 8GB

: AMD RX VEGA 64 - 8GB/Nvidia GTX 1080 - 8GB RAM: 16GB (Dual-Channel Mode)

16GB (Dual-Channel Mode) Storage: 60GB HDD (SSD Recommended)

Ultra Settings (1440p & 60FPS)

CPU : AMD Ryzen 5 3600X - 3.8 GHZ/Intel i7-9700K - 3.6 GHZ

: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X - 3.8 GHZ/Intel i7-9700K - 3.6 GHZ GPU : AMD RX 5700XT - 3.8 GHZ/Nvidia RTX 2070 SUPER - 8GB

: AMD RX 5700XT - 3.8 GHZ/Nvidia RTX 2070 SUPER - 8GB RAM : 16 GB (Dual-Channel Mode)

: 16 GB (Dual-Channel Mode) Storage: 60 GB HDD (SSD Recommended) +37GB HD textures (optional)

RAY TRACING ON

Ultra Settings (1440p & 60FPS)

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X - 3.7GHZ/Intel i5-10600k - 4.1 GHZ

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X - 3.7GHZ/Intel i5-10600k - 4.1 GHZ GPU: AMD RX 6900XT - 16GB/Nvidia RTX 3070 - 8GB

AMD RX 6900XT - 16GB/Nvidia RTX 3070 - 8GB RAM: 16 GB (Dual-Channel Mode)

16 GB (Dual-Channel Mode) Storage: 60 GB HDD (SSD Recommended) +37GB HD textures (optional)

Ultra Settings (4k & 30FPS)

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5800X - 3.7GHZ/Intel i5-10700k - 4.1 GHZ

AMD Ryzen 5 5800X - 3.7GHZ/Intel i5-10700k - 4.1 GHZ GPU: AMD RX 6800 - 16GB/Nvidia RTX 3080 - 10GB

AMD RX 6800 - 16GB/Nvidia RTX 3080 - 10GB RAM: 16 GB (Dual-Channel Mode)

16 GB (Dual-Channel Mode) Storage: 60 GB HDD (SSD Recommended) +37GB HD textures (optional)

