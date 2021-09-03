Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

George Russell has recalled his first meeting with Kimi Raikkonen and revealed how the Finn gave him a nipple twist at the FIA Gala.

Formula 1 will bid farewell to the 2007 world champion at the end of this current season with him announcing earlier this week that he is retiring from the sport.

Many will have their favourite memories of the Flying Finn, too, with him providing as many iconic moments off of the track as he did on it.

Certainly, the sport will miss having him around and will likely be a poorer place without his typically deadpan approach, though Russell and the younger drivers will obviously look to entertain us as much as they can in the coming years.

Kimi, though, was one of a kind and Russell has rather summed that up in reflecting on their first meeting at a post-season FIA Gala, in a pretty amusing anecdote - courtesy of Formula 1 on Twitter:

Kimi's always been one to pull a few jokes during his time in the paddock and he'll naturally be missed when he does move away from the field.

Hopefully, though, the sport is well-stocked with more characters coming through.

News Now - Sport News