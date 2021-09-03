Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE is reportedly tracking an offensive lineman from Portland State, who weighs 416 pounds and stands at a staggering 7ft.

Reports suggest that the new WWE scouting edict is to look for young, tall athletes without wrestling experience, who the company can then train from scratch to become the next WWE Superstars.

This has certainly been evidenced already, as John Canzano has claimed that Portland State has received an inquiry from Vince McMahon's company for offensive lineman John Krahn.

Canzano notes that WWE has not signed Krahn, as of yet, but explains that the company is "sniffing around" for the impressive athlete.

John Krahn is the largest player to ever play at Portland State, with some evening claiming he could be the "biggest player in the country".

It's no surprise that WWE is "sniffing around" for Krahn. The athlete is incredibly physically impressive, something that WWE is reportedly looking for in its newest recruits.

Krahn is only 23-years-old too, so he would also fit the mould of being a young star that WWE could train and have on its roster for several years.

As of right now, there is no word on how long WWE has been tracking John Krahn for, and how serious the company's interest in the footballer is.

