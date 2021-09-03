Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Things didn't exactly go to plan on Monday Night Raw during the match between Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax, with reports suggesting that the pair started throwing legitimate strikes at one another.

Following these reports, D'Von Dudley, who is one of the backstage producers for WWE, has given his account of what happened backstage at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma on Mondy night.

Speaking on his Table Talk podcast, D'Von Dudley has claimed that have seen reports that Nia Jax and Charlotte Flair were "beating each other up" backstage, which he has denied happened:

"A lot of people suspect Nia and Charlotte got into it heavy," he said. "I even heard some reports that they were beating each other up in the back. Number one, they weren't beating each other up in the back.

Dudley then went on to say that "something happened in the ring", which the pair handled in their own way and then got over it:

Something happened in the ring, they handled it the way they handled it and they got over it. It's as simple as that. They got over it. Were things done in the ring? I think it's obvious. No dirtsheet writer can put me on blast and go, 'Well, D-Von said...' No, everybody saw what happen this past Monday. It got a little rough. It happens. It's not the first time it happened, but of course, everyone is making a big deal out of it."

It's important to note that we haven't actually seen any reports stating that Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax ended up having a physical altercation backstage at the show after their match.

If anything, the reports that have emerged suggesting that the pair were perfectly fine once they got back through the curtain after their match, so it's unclear which 'reports' D'Von is referencing here.

Thanks to Fightful for the transcription.

