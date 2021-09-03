Battlefield Mobile: How to Pre-Register

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Battlefield Mobile is on the way in 2022 and more details are beginning to emerge ahead of its anticipated release.

DICE, the game's developers, initially confirmed back in April that a handheld version of their hugely successful first-person shooter was in development.

This will take them into battle with the likes of Call of Duty and PUBG, who have produced strong efforts in this sector of the gaming industry, with Battlefield looking to de-stable their dominance.

Having been spotted on the Google Play store, Battlefield Mobile will have large-scale battles, destructible environments, various game modes and customisable classes with unique “hero” characters, according to its game description.

Whether these features appear on the final game when it is released, remains to be seen. That being said, details have emerged online regarding how gamers can pre-register to play Battlefield Mobile.

Battlefield Mobile Pre-Register

TapTap have provided links for players to get themselves on the pre-registration list for Battlefield Mobile.

With more and more games making the leap from the big screen to your fingertips, Battlefield will be one of those as well as Apex Legends and Valorant.

Both iOS and Android mobile gamers will get the chance to put their name down to play DICE's all-new creation, with details still unknown regarding exactly when Battlefield Mobile will be released.

That being said, we are expecting to hear more information in due course - so stick with us and we will update this article as soon as we receive it. Stay tuned!

