Portsmouth news: Danny Cowley reveals club's stance on potential incomings

Following an extremely busy summer of transfer activity at Fratton Park, it will be intriguing to see whether Portsmouth are able to push on under the guidance of Danny Cowley in the coming months.

Pompey have made a relatively bright start to the new campaign in the third-tier as they have managed to illustrate some real signs of promise at this level.

Currently fifth in the League One standings, Cowley's side will be hoping to bounce back from their recent defeat to Wigan Athletic when they make their return to League One action against Milton Keynes Dons on September 11th.

A victory at Stadium MK could allow Portsmouth to climb into the automatic promotion places depending on the outcome of results elsewhere.

As well as opting to part ways with a host of individuals, Cowley decided to stamp his authority on the club's squad by signing 14 players.

Although the window is now shut for League One sides, teams can still bolster their options by turning to the free-agent market for inspiration.

However, Cowley has ruled out the possibility of drafting in some more fresh faces over the course of the coming weeks due to the fact that Portsmouth cannot afford to make any further additions.

Speaking to The News, the Pompey boss said: "There is nothing left in the budget, so they'll be no free agents.

"We are where we are."

Cowley later added: "You can definitely still take good players.

"I saw 10,15, 20 names yesterday morning.

"There are some good players there, but are they fit?

"Are they ready?

"How long is it going to take you to get them fit and ready?

"Then you get them into the building and try to accelerate the process because we are waiting for them.

"Then, all of a sudden, it's November - and the January window is nearly open.

"Pre-season is important for any player and our lads have been through that, either here or at other clubs."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This is a wise stance for Cowley to take as signing free-agents at this stage of the year is a risky move.

Although these players may possess a great deal of talent, it will take them a considerable amount of time to get up to speed in League One due to the fact that they haven't been able to take part in pre-season training.

With Portsmouth unwilling to spend over their budget, it will be fascinating to see how their current squad fare in League One during the current campaign.

Providing that Pompey are able to deliver the goods on a consistent basis, it wouldn't be at all surprising if they emerge as legitimate contenders for promotion next year.

