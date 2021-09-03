Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

In 2019/20, Liverpool finally ended their long wait for a Premier League title.

Jurgen Klopp's side blew the competition out of the water that season and finished with a whopping 99 points.

For Liverpool fans, winning English football's biggest prize for the first time in the Premier League era will have prompted feelings of sheer relief.

The Reds had failed to secure the coveted trophy on numerous occasions before their 2019/20 triumph, most notably in 2013/14.

That season, Steven Gerrard's infamous slip versus Chelsea at Anfield essentially paved the way for Manchester City to win the title by just two points.

It really was heartbreak for Liverpool fans and club legend Jamie Carragher experienced more pain when referencing that campaign on punditry duty in 2019.

Carragher was discussing Manchester United's struggles at the time and compared the situation to the one he experienced at Anfield prior to his retirement in 2013, before mentioning Luis Suarez and the 2013/14 season.

“I was in this position at Liverpool where you are trying to catch teams,” Carragher said on Sky Sports. “Sometimes you just need that two or three players who can transform them.

“I think of Luis Suarez coming to Liverpool. For three or four years we were finishing sixth and seventh, where United are, and then almost won the title.

“Sometimes that one player can make all the difference.”

United legend Roy Keane was in the studio with Carragher and the fact that Liverpool's failure in 2013/14 was trying to be used in a positive way angered the Irishman.

It resulted in him producing one of his many iconic mic drop moments and Carragher just didn't know what to say.

Keane fired back: “Jamie, you said almost winning the title… You didn’t win a title.

“We’re talking about Manchester United here.”

Video: Keane shuts down Carragher live on TV

Keane really is a savage, isn't he? Carragher's face was an absolute picture.

Fortunately for the Liverpool legend, his beloved club went on to lift the Premier League trophy less than a year after he was put in his place in the Sky Sports studio.

But that doesn't make the clip of him being silenced by Keane's retort any less funny.

