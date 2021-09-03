Black Ops Cold War Season 5 Reloaded: Latest News, Release Date, Patch Notes, Update Size, Roadmap, Zombies, Maps, Trailer and Everything You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

We are currently in Season 5 of Black Ops Cold War and a reloaded update, which will bring a lot of new content, is on its way.

Call of Duty loves doing these reloaded updates midway through a season as it's a great way to keep players engaged and improve the game.

Players will be treated to new content for all game modes like multiplayer and zombies. We will also see a big seasonal event.

No doubt many are excited for the release of Season 5 reloaded, and we have all the information you need to know about the update right here.

Latest News

We know that there will be a new operator named Hudson coming to the game. Players should know Hudson as he was a key character during the Black Ops franchise.

Players will also be able to get their hands on a new weapon. The Sai blade will be available, but for now we do not know how it will be unlocked.

Release Date

It has been officially confirmed that Black Ops Season 5 reloaded will go live on Thursday 9th September. It was due to be on the 7th but has been pushed back.

Patch Notes

For now, no patch notes have been revealed for this update. When they are, we will provide all the details right here.

Update Size

Players love to know the update size, and Call of Duty updates are typically quite big. The sizes will be revealed a couple of days ahead of its release.

Roadmap

Call of Duty always treats us to a roadmap showing all the content coming to the game in the huge update. This roadmap is already out and can be seen down below. It also gives us a sneak peak of what we believe to be a new operator

Zombies

We have seen Black Ops Cold War implement some huge changes to Zombies over the course of the game and we are seeing this happen again in the season 5 reloaded update. Here are the new changes to zombies:

There is a new Outbreak region named Armada

There will be a new Outbreak World Event called Black Chest

A new feature is coming to Zombies- Rampage Inducer

There is a new Outbreak mode called Survival

Maps

There is one new map coming to the update. Zoo will be available in all game modes and is for 6vs6 matches.

Popular game mode demolition will also be making a return.

Trailer

We always see Black Ops Cold War reveal a trailer around the mid-season update. It is not out yet, but we believe it will be out very soon and when it is, we will show it right here.

