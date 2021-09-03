Charlotte Flair says she modelled herself on John Cena

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

While she may have said that there will never be another John Cena, Charlotte Flair has said that she was modelled himself on the multi-time WWE Champion.

Speaking to DAZN, the Raw Women's Champion was quick to point out that, in her opinion, "there will never be another John Cena".

Flair did say that she has moulded herself on the former WWE Champion, both in terms of an on-screen perspective, and with what she is hoping to do outside of the ring as an ambassador:

“First, I want to say there will never be another John Cena. He has meant that much to the industry. But I do know when I first started, and to this day, that is who I want to mold myself after and be like. Unfortunately, I am a bad guy on camera, and Cena is the ultimate good guy. But I never lose that density or passion of wanting to embody WWE, wanting to do as much on the outside, for instance, media and the Special Olympics. There’s so many community events that we take part in. I hope to be mentioned in the same sentence as him. He’s John Cena. I’m a talent in the same company as him. Not even a peer but as a co-worker, and I still say it like that. He’s John Cena.

Charlotte Flair said that she wants to be the "female John Cena", stating that she is going to continue working incredibly hard to be the best at what she does:

“Yes, I want to be the female John Cena. And if people say that, then I’m going to continue, even if I don’t feel like I’ve gotten there yet, but I’m going to continue to work as hard and feel that I want to be that way with everything I do.”

