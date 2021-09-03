Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

George Russell has dropped the most significant update on his future yet with him revealing that he now knows where he will be driving in Formula 1 next season.

There has been great speculation over the future of Russell in recent months with many tipping him to move to Mercedes for 2022 and replace Valtteri Bottas.

Indeed, it's around about now in the year that announcements get made for next season and, at both the Belgian and now Dutch Grand Prix weekends, the Briton has been asked about 2022.

Speaking ahead of the sport's return to Zandvoort for the first time since 1985 this weekend, then, Russell once again fielded questions over his future and has revealed that he now knows who he will be driving for next season - though he stopped short of letting a team name out:

"I'm not going to sit here and lie and not say the truth," he said.

"The truth is there's nothing to announce. But I'm aware of the situation of where I'll be racing next year and I was informed just prior to Spa [last weekend's Belgian GP]."

It's all starting to fall into place, then, and many expect Russell to be announced as a Mercedes driver around the Italian Grand Prix next weekend.

Time, ultimately, will tell if such predictions are on the money.

