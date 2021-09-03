Tobin Heath to Arsenal: Are the Gunners now serious WSL title contenders?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Just hours before the Women’s Super League transfer window slammed shut last night, reports of one of the most sensational signings of the summer began to emerge.

It all started during a Sky Sports interview with Aston Villa defender Anita Asante. To the surprise of presenter Anton Toloui, the former Arsenal player revealed her old club had signed American star Tobin Heath.

"Arsenal, taking Mana [Iwabuchi] from us, was a good positive signing for them," Asante said. "I just heard a few moments ago that Tobin Heath also signed for them, so that’s massive as well."

Asante then elaborated: "Well, I’ve heard that’s a potential move, so if that’s the case then that would ultimately add even more strength and depth to that team."

Sky Sports later reported Heath had agreed personal terms with Arsenal. The transfer has now been confirmed by the club.

GiveMeSport Women runs through what Heath could offer to Arsenal, and whether her signing will make the Gunners serious title contenders.

What would Tobin Heath bring to Arsenal?

Heath’s quality cannot be understated. The 33-year-old forward has played for a number of teams during her career, including Sky Blue FC, Paris Saint-Germain, Portland Thorns and Manchester United.

Alongside winning the NWSL with Thorns twice, Heath has two World Cup titles and two Olympic gold medals to her name. Her individual accolades also speak for themselves – she was named NWSL most valuable player in 2013, was included in the NWSL team of the season in 2016, 2018 and 2019, and featured in the FIFPro Women's World11 last year.

As one of the best attacking players in the world, Heath will enhance Arsenal’s forward line. Often playing on the right-wing, the American drives at defenders with her superb dribbling ability.

She is also often on the score sheet, hitting the back of the net four times in 11 appearances for Manchester United last season.

Will Tobin Heath’s signing make Arsenal serious WSL title contenders?

It must be noted that Arsenal already have an abundance of talent in attack, especially on the right-wing.

English forward Nikita Parris joined the Gunners from Lyon this summer, linking up with a squad which already included Beth Mead, Caitlin Foord and Katie McCabe. Lisa Evans was also sent out on loan to West Ham.

Despite the talent already on offer at Arsenal, Heath’s status as a world class player still means her addition would enhance the side’s chances of winning the WSL.

With the Gunners playing in the Champions League this season, having incredible depth in attack will be of massive benefit. Heath also has the versatility to play in midfield if needed, and just having a player of her calibre around in training will raise the game of those around her.

Indeed, Arsenal's new head coach Jonas Eidevall considers Heath a player who can transform his club's title challenge, as reported by the Guardian.



With the transfer now confirmed, it seems the chances of the Gunners winning the WSL has only increased.

