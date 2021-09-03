Sheffield United news: Former Blades ace makes admission about club's last-gasp move

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After witnessing his side suffer three defeats in their opening five Championship games, Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic decided to draft in some fresh faces earlier this week.

The Serbian secured the services of Conor Hourihane on a season-long loan deal from Aston Villa before swooping for Morgan Gibbs-White.

Not content with these two arrivals, Jokanovic was finally able to draft in a replacement for Aaron Ramsdale during the closing stages of deadline day.

Signed on a temporary basis from AS Roma, Robin Olsen will be looking to establish himself as United's first-choice goalkeeper and thus fill the void left by Ramsdale who was sold to Arsenal last month.

An experienced shot-stopper, the Sweden international has made 259 appearances at senior level during his career to date.

Before representing his country in Euro 2020, Olsen spent the previous campaign on loan at Everton.

The keeper featured on 11 occasions for the Toffees in all competitions as he was used as an understudy for Jordan Pickford.

With the Blades set to take on Peterborough United on September 11th, it will be intriguing to see whether Olsen makes his debut for the club in this particular fixture.

Making reference to the club's last-gasp move for Olsen, former United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny has admitted that he believes that this was a good move by Jokanovic.

Speaking to Football Insider, the 43-year-old said: “He’s a class goalkeeper.

"He’s been at big clubs, played in big games, played a lot of games for his country.

"I think it’s good that they’ve gone for an experienced keeper.

"Hopefully, he can be big, strong and dominant and be that presence they’ve missed so far.

"If you have a vocal keeper, he’s going to command his box and sort his defence out as well."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that the Blades have an option to buy Olsen at the end of his loan spell, it will be fascinating to see whether he is able to convince Jokanovic to trigger this clause.

Although the keeper has never played at Championship level before, it may not take him too long to adapt to life in this division if he uses his previous experiences to his advantage.

An impressive display during Sweden's 2-1 victory over Spain yesterday saw Olsen record a WhoScored match rating of 7.08 as he made three saves.

Providing that he is able to replicate this form in a Blades shirt, he could become an instant hit amongst the club's supporters.

