A memorable summer transfer window has seen two of the world's most celebrated finishers return to the Premier League.

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku are now once again plying their trade in the English top-flight, having returned to Manchester United and Everton respectively in recent weeks.

As a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, it is understandable that Ronaldo's comeback to Old Trafford has made most headlines. He may now be 36, but the Portuguese superstar is still a predator in front of goal.

Just this week, Ronaldo became the highest ever goalscorer in men's international football after bagging a brace for his country in a 2-1 victory over the Republic of Ireland. The pair of headed efforts were the 110th and 111th goals of his Portugal career. Truly staggering numbers!

Despite Ronaldo's incredible pedigree, however, former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor believes that the Premier League already had a superior finisher in its ranks prior to this summer - in the form of Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

Speaking on talkSPORT on Friday morning, the 34-year-old retired frontman revealed that he feels fans and pundits alike are not giving the England captain enough credit.

"After what's happened in the summer with Ronaldo and Lukaku coming to the Premier League, I think we forget about Harry Kane...His record in the Premier League, his performances last season. His assists. His goals.

"If there's anyone in the Premier League that you want a chance to fall to, it's Harry Kane, isn't it?"

When asked by host Jamie O'Hara who he'd rather have leading the line in a cup final out of Kane and Ronaldo, Agbonlahor swiftly confirmed: "I'd have Harry Kane!

"When you're looking at finishing, there's nobody better than Harry Kane," he continued. "Whenever he gets that ball, you back him to score".

O'Hara counters, stating that he would side with United's new arrival, to which Agbonlahor responded:

"Ronaldo has scored big goals in big games, but I'm just going off watching Harry Kane in the flesh, playing against him, watching him last season. His finishing is a joke".

The two stars will meet on the pitch at the end of next month when Ronaldo's United travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League. It will be intriguing to see which master marksman comes out on top.

