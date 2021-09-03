Nottingham Forest news: Reds considering position change for starlet

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Nottingham Forest will be looking to kick-start their 2021/22 Championship campaign when they make their return to action later this month.

Following an extremely underwhelming end to last season which culminated in the Reds finishing 17th in the Championship standings, Chris Hughton's side would have been hoping to give their supporters something to shout about during the opening weeks of the new term.

However, Forest have instead lost four of their five league fixtures this season and are currently in the Championship relegation zone.

Although the pressure on Hughton may have eased slightly following his side's 1-1 draw with Derby County, the Reds manager will know that a failure to transform the club's fortunes in the coming weeks could potentially lead to questions being asked regarding his future.

Brennan Johnson spared Hughton's blushes last Saturday as he netted his first goal for Forest in their clash with their arch-rivals.

Although he has been used predominantly as a winger during his career to date, the Wales international could see his role for the Reds change in the not too distant future.

According to a report from The Athletic, Forest are believed to be considering the possibility of playing Johnson in a more advanced role as they look to provide some more competition in these areas.

Johnson may be used by Hughton as a false-nine in a 4-3-3 formation whilst he could also line-up in the number 10 role.

Before returning to the City Ground earlier this year, the 20-year-old starlet experienced a fruitful spell on loan at Lincoln City.

As well as netting 13 goals in 48 appearances in all competitions for the Imps, Johnson also managed to illustrate an abundance of creativity as he provided 14 assists for his former team-mates.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Lyle Taylor and Lewis Grabban only scored a combined total of 10 goals in the Championship last season, it was somewhat of a surprise that Forest opted against bolstering their options up-front this summer.

If either of these players suffer injuries or pick up suspensions, Johnson may indeed have to fill the void and thus it wouldn't be a shock if he is handed the opportunity to prove himself in this position.

A talented young player, Johnson will be confident in his ability to perform to a high standard regardless of where he is asked to play by Hughton.

Having recently recorded WhoScored match ratings of 6.98 and 6.90 in Forest's clashes with Derby County and Blackburn Rovers, the winger will be determined to push on in the coming months in the Championship.

