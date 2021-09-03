Sheffield Wednesday news: Darren Moore issues encouraging Owls injury update

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sheffield Wednesday will be determined to bounce back from their recent defeat to Morecambe when they make their return to League One action later this month.

The Owls were overtaken in the third-tier standings by Sunderland as a result of their setback last month.

Although the season is very much in its infancy, Wednesday have already managed to show glimpses of promise for their supporters who will be desperate to see their side achieve a great deal of success at this level.

Set to face Plymouth Argyle on September 11th, it will be intriguing to see whether the Owls are able to get back to winning ways in League One at Home Park.

Having missed Wednesday's showdown with Morecambe due to their respective injury issues, Sam Hutchinson and Chey Dunkley are set to step up their rehabilitation next week.

Making reference to this particular duo, Owls manager Darren Moore has confirmed that they will both return to full training on Monday and thus could be in contention to feature for the club in their meeting with Plymouth.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live about Hutchinson and Dunkley, the 47-year-old said: "Chey and Sam will be back in full training on Monday.

"We expect the whole group to be available and training as one on Monday."

Hutchinson has been forced to watch on from the sidelines for Wednesday for the last three games in all competitions due to an Achilles problem.

Meanwhile, Dunkley picked up his injury during the club's recent 2-0 victory over Rotherham United.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Liam Palmer had to line up as a makeshift central-defender against Morecambe due to the absence of Dunkley and Hutchinson, the news that these two players are edging closer to making a return to action will be music to the ears of the club's supporters.

Dunkley managed to record an incredibly impressive WhoScored match rating of 8.18 in his most recent appearance for Wednesday as he won 10 aerial duels and made four tackles against Rotherham.

Meanwhile, Hutchinson has been used exclusively as a centre-back by Moore this season despite the fact that he has featured regularly in defensive midfield during his career to date.

In the three league appearances that he has made this season, the 32-year-old has managed to average a WhoScored match rating of 7.04 which has only been bettered by four of his team-mates.

Providing that this duo are able to form a fruitful partnership in the heart of defence for Wednesday, they could play a key role in helping the club launch a sustained push for promotion in the coming months.

