Call of Duty Vanguard Beta: How to take part in the technical playtest

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Call of Duty Vanguard has officially been announced and players have been asking about the upcoming beta test.

PlayStation gamers recently got the opportunity to play the Champion Hill Alpha which turned out to be a huge success, with Xbox and PC players being forced to wait for future technical playtests.

That being said, an Early Access Beta had been expected and we are here to help in any way we can regarding details of the forthcoming test.

Sledgehammer Games, the developers of Vanguard, have been hard at work over the past 12 months providing us with a new spin on the first-person shooter - taking us to events after the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II and with a new faction attempting to take over.

While the existence of Vanguard has been well known for some time thanks to various leaks, details have emerged regarding how players can take part in the all-important beta test.

Here is everything that we know so far:

Read more: Call of Duty Vanguard: Release Date, Leaks, Campaign, Multiplayer, Zombies and Everything You Need To Know

Call of Duty Vanguard Beta

The Beta will first be available, once again, for PlayStation players before Xbox and PC get the chance to test the game out themselves. Here are the dates and requirements for accessing the test:

PlayStation Early Access (pre-order required): Sept. 10 – 13

PlayStation Open Beta: Sept. 16 – 20

Xbox & PC Early Access (pre-order required): Sept. 16 – 17

Xbox & PC Open Beta: Sept. 18 – 20

What will be included in the Call of Duty Vanguard Beta?

Maps

Champion Hill

Red Star

Gavutu

Hotel Royal

Eagle’s Nest

Game modes

Champion Hill

Team Deathmatch

Domination

Kill Confirmed

Search and Destroy

Patrol

We will update this article as soon as more details emerge in the coming days.

Enter the September Giveaway to win a PS5

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News