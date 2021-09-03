Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Liverpool had a very quiet transfer window.

Determined to not let a defensive crisis happen again, Jurgen Klopp began the summer by signing Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig.

But Liverpool failed to make any more additions to his squad for the remainder of the transfer window.

After the closure of the window, we've taken a look at the signings Klopp has made since joining Liverpool in 2015.

We've ranked every signing that was either signed or has played for the first-team under Klopp from 'Absolute bargain' to 'Waste of money'.

That means the vast majority of youth players that have been signed during Klopp's tenure have been omitted.

27 players qualify and you can view how they've been ranked below...

Absolute bargain:

Mohamed Salah | Roma to Liverpool | £34m

Andrew Robertson | Hull to Liverpool | £8.1m

Joel Matip | Schalke to Liverpool | Free

Klopp has made a trio of truly brilliant signings for Liverpool.

There were huge doubts surrounding Salah's signing. After all, he had flopped in the Premier League with Chelsea just two years prior.

But he's been a revelation for the Reds, scoring 127 times from 206 games. That's an incredible tally for a winger.

Robertson was unheralded when he signed for Liverpool but has emerged into arguably the best left-back in the world.

Matip has had his injury problems but he's brilliant when he takes to the field. To get him on a free transfer was a masterstroke.

Great business:

Sadio Mane | Southampton to Liverpool | £37m

Diogo Jota | Wolves to Liverpool | £40m

Fabinho | Monaco to Liverpool | £40m

Alisson | Roma to Liverpool | £56.25m

Virgil van Dijk | Southampton to Liverpool | £75m

Georginio Wijnaldum | Newcastle to Liverpool | £24.75m

These six were all signed for a lot of money but have been superb for Liverpool during their times at the club.

Decent signing:

Ragnar Klavan | Augsburg to Liverpool | £4.5m

Konstantinos Tsimikas | Olympiacos to Liverpool | £11.7m

Xherdan Shaqiri | Stoke to Liverpool | £13.23m

Klavan and Shaqiri weren't first-team regulars at Liverpool but they gave a decent account of themselves when called upon.

Tsimikas has started the season on fire and looks like he will be great cover for Robertson.

Too early to judge:

Ibrahima Konate | RB Leipzig to Liverpool | £36m

Konate only signed for the club this summer so it would be harsh to rank him just yet. He has the potential to be a great signing for Liverpool, though.

Potential star:

Harvey Elliott | Fulham to Liverpool | £4.3m

Elliott, just 18 years old, looks like he could become a world-class player at Liverpool.

The £4.3m the Reds paid Fulham for the youngster already looks like a bargain.

Just why?!

Andy Lonergan | Middlesbrough to Liverpool | Free

Alexander Manninger | Augsburg to Liverpool | Free

Steven Caulker | QPR to Liverpool | Loan

Ben Davies | Preston to Liverpool | £2m

Lonergan and Manninger were both signed as back-up goalkeepers but neither made an appearance for the club.

Davies was signed when Liverpool were at the height of their defensive crisis but failed to see game time, with Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams preferred.

The strangest signing Klopp has made at Liverpool has to be Caulker. A centre-back, Caulker played four times for the Reds, most of those coming off the bench to play as a striker. So odd.

Disappointing:

Naby Keita | Leipzig to Liverpool | £54m

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain | Arsenal to Liverpool | £35m

Thiago | Bayern to Liverpool | £25m

Ozan Kabak | Schalke to Liverpool | Loan

Adrian | West Ham to Liverpool | Free

Dominic Solanke | Chelsea to Liverpool | Undisclosed

Marko Grujic | Red Star to Liverpool | £6.3m

Takumi Minamino | Salzburg to Liverpool | £7.65m

These eight didn't or haven't hit the heights expected of them at Liverpool.

Keita and Thiago have both failed to live up to their price-tags after excelling in the Bundesliga. There is still plenty of time for them to come good, though.

Injuries have hindered Oxlade-Chamberlain's progress at Liverpool and he now struggles for minutes.

Liverpool didn't pay too much money for Minamino but he's yet to acclimitise to the Premier League.

Adrian was signed for nothing but has been shaky when called upon, while Kabak didn't exactly light up England's top tier during his short stint on loan.

Waste of money:

Loris Karius | Mainz to Liverpool | £5.58m

Karius wasn't especially poor at Liverpool but he will always be remembered for those mistakes which cost the Reds the Champions League trophy.

