Mike Tyson just might be the baddest bossman in sporting history.

every once in a while, whoever doubts that has his doubts cleared with the kind of arrogance and flair that only and only Tyson can possess.

Not long ago, as the legendary boxer joined the ‘Inner Circle’, there wasn’t any shortage of those who spent hours mocking him in the beautiful world of Twitter; however, they have not been seen anywhere since.

As Tyson appeared on All Elite Wrestling as the ‘Special Enforcer’ on a night when Chris Jericho and Dax Harwood were due to face each other, it was Iron Mike who stole the limelight and comfortably so - despite Jericho’s win on the night.

Tyson delivered a spectacular right-hand punch on Cash Wheeler to leave the spectators and everyone else awestruck.

Here was proof that whatever Tyson had been doing to get back into shape, it was working.

And the way it is going for Tyson, the possibility of facing Jericho isn’t entirely a far-fetched idea - not if you ask Jericho himself anyway.

Speaking to the Digital Spy, he said:

"It's not to say that Mike and I won't fight each other again in the future.

"We've been feuding with each other on-and-off since 2010, so it's been a decade as it stands.

“But for right now this was the best way to tell the story and I think above and beyond we put together a really captivating two-part mini angle that started last week and ends this week for as far as we know, and also leaves an open-ended door for him to come back when the time is right.

"He loves AEW, he respects wrestling and we feel the same way, so I have no doubt in my mind that Mike will be back in AEW whenever he feels like he wants to come back.”

