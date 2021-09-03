Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It's not been fun being a Barcelona fan over the past two seasons.

The Blaugrana have failed to win the La Liga title in both those campaigns, with Real Madrid triumphing in 2019/20 and Atletico Madrid doing so in 2020/21.

As well as failing to deliver on the pitch, Barcelona are a complete mess financially, which resulted in Lionel Messi having to leave the club this summer.

Those same issues saw Luis Suarez depart Catalonia prematurely in 2020 and Antoine Greizmann loaned back to Atletico Madrid at a huge loss.

The likes of Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba have also had to take pay cuts to help combat the financial crisis engulfing the club right now.

To say Barcelona are a bit of a shambles right now would be a serious understatement and it's hard to see how the situation improves in the next couple of years.

Unsurprisingly, the Blaugrana's off-field struggles have resulted in the squad's value plummeting at a rather alarming rate.

Catalan publication Sport have reminded supporters that back in 2018, the team's roster of players was worth €1.16 billion on Transfermarkt.

At the time of writing, Barcelona's squad is valued at just €676 million on the stats-based website, which is less than Tottenham Hotspur's.

That's a decrease of €484 million in the space of just three years...

The 10 most valuable squads in world football

10. Barcelona (€676.00m)

9. Tottenham (€697.00m)

8. Atletico Madrid (€755.20m)

7. Real Madrid (€783.50m)

6. Bayern Munich (€852.40m)

5. Liverpool (€879.50m)

4. Chelsea (€881.50m)

3. Manchester United (€937.35m)

2. Paris Saint-Germain (€996.75m)

1. Manchester City (€1.04bn)

How the mighty have fallen, eh?

The only saving grace for Barcelona at this moment in time is the fact that they do possess some very valuable younger players in the form of Pedri, Frenkie de Jong and Ansu Fati.

Were it not for that trio, Ronald Koeman's side would certainly have a valuation less than the likes of Juventus, Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund.

