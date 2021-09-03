Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost: Latest Leaks Reveal What to Expect During the Event

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost is on its way and leaks have surfaced on social media telling what to expect during this new event.

We always know that a new season will bring about an abundance of new items, but we are never officially told what they are until a new season or event goes live.

Season 15 was released on Tuesday 24th August, and although it has only been out for a week, it is receiving a great reaction from the Destiny community.

This annual event is highly anticipated and should go live around the same time season 16 is released.

Latest Leaks Reveal Some New Items Coming To The Game in Festival of the Lost

New events are good as they keep gamers engaged and also show that the developers put in a lot of work to make the game as good as it can be.

These latest leaks come from reliable sources in Destiny tracker and they have revealed what new things will be coming when Festival of the Lost goes live. The things we can expect are:

New Weapons

New Masks

Dino Armor

New Quests

New Rewards

This is an abundance of new content coming to the game, and no doubt many will be jumping onto Destiny to see whether Festival of the Lost meets expectations.

One of the biggest details here is the fact that Dino Armour would be coming to the game. For big Destiny fans, they will remember that this armour was the winner of a fan vote in which Destiny asked what armour set they would want in the game.

Over the next month we will no doubt be given more information around what weapons, masks, quests and rewards will be in the game, and when we find this out we will provide all the updates right here.

For now though we will have to wait and see, and there will definitely be some surprises and secrets which won’t be revealed by developers Bungie until the event is live.

