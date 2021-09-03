Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

There are times when some people quite simply operate with their head in the sand, and here’s the story of one such occasion.

A thief from Denver thought it was a good idea to steal the car of a UFC fighter.

No, really.

Jordan Williams, who is currently operating in UFC’s welterweight division - and doing rather well lately - almost had his car stolen but, well, the poor thief neither knew how to release the brake nor could he run away just in time.

The result? Well, a punch and a half and “some knees”. Speaking about the incident, Williams described it hilariously:

"At first I couldn't really believe it," he told ESPN. "And then I was like, 'Holy s---, there's someone really in my car.'

"So, I run up to the car, and I have a push-to-start car. So, if my keys aren't within five feet of the car it won't drive. As I started to run towards the car it started to slowly back up.

"And man, the look this guy gave me on his face through the window was like, 'Yeah, I got your car and this is happening.'"...

"I opened the door and, it's funny, the first thing I did was throw the stuff I bought on the passenger seat," Williams said.

"And then I proceeded to punch the guy. After the first punch he said, 'OK, I'm sorry, I'm sorry.' I was able to get some knees on him, as he was exiting out."

He even posted a video of the entire incident on his Instagram and with his commentary in the background, it seems all the more funny. The post read:

“So someone tried to steal my car today #thatfannypacktho

“If you are wondering why my car was still on its the same reason why he couldn't drive away, I have a push to start and my car won't go unless the keys are within 5 ft of it and I have them on me always. Needless to say my lesson was learned and I hope so was his.”

Indeed, Jordan. Indeed. He did learn his lesson.

