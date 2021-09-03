Seth Rollins, Rey Mysterio & more announced for upcoming WWE UK tour

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

With WWE set to embark on its first international tour since its visit to Saudi Arabia in February 2020 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has announced which wrestlers are going to be making the trip.

Taking to social media, the WWE UK Twitter account has revealed some of the names that are going to be taking part in the tour, with more almost certainly to be announced over the coming days.

WWE has announced that the following names are going to be taking part in the tour, with the list including the likes of Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio:

Seth Rollins

Jinder Mahal

Apollo Crews

Shinsuke Nakamura

Drew McIntyre

Rey Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio

Dolph Ziggler

Robert Roode

Montez Ford

Angelo Dawkins

Finn Balor

Kevin Owens

Otis

Chad Gable

Bianca Belair

Baron Corbin

Rick Boogs

As noted previously, names are almost certainly be going to be announced before the tour kicks off in just over two weeks time, so make sure you stay tuned to GiveMeSport for more updates on that.

This is going to be the first overseas tour WWE has embarked on since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the tour of the UK this month set to be followed by a return to Saudi Arabia in October.

As you can tell, all but two of the names announced already by WWE for the tour are from the SmackDown brand, with WWE set to put on an episode of Raw on the same day as one of the shows in England.

WWE is going to be putting on several shows while here in the UK, with the company promoting the following four events in four cities across Wales, England and Scotland.

Sunday, September 19 - Newcastle - Utilita Arena

Monday, September 20 - London - O2 Arena

Tuesday, September 21 - Cardiff - Motorpoint Arena

Wednesday, September 22 - Glasgow - The SSE Hydro

You purchase tickets for any of the events listed above through Ticketmaster, or by clicking here.

