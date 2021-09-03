Seth Rollins, Rey Mysterio & more announced for upcoming WWE UK tour

WWE: Seth Rollins, Rey Mysterio & more announced for upcoming UK tour
With WWE set to embark on its first international tour since its visit to Saudi Arabia in February 2020 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has announced which wrestlers are going to be making the trip.
Taking to social media, the WWE UK Twitter account has revealed some of the names that are going to be taking part in the tour, with more almost certainly to be announced over the coming days.
WWE has announced that the following names are going to be taking part in the tour, with the list including the likes of Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio:
- Seth Rollins
- Jinder Mahal
- Apollo Crews
- Shinsuke Nakamura
- Drew McIntyre
- Rey Mysterio
- Dominik Mysterio
- Dolph Ziggler
- Robert Roode
- Montez Ford
- Angelo Dawkins
- Finn Balor
- Kevin Owens
- Otis
- Chad Gable
- Bianca Belair
- Baron Corbin
- Rick Boogs
As noted previously, names are almost certainly be going to be announced before the tour kicks off in just over two weeks time, so make sure you stay tuned to GiveMeSport for more updates on that.
This is going to be the first overseas tour WWE has embarked on since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the tour of the UK this month set to be followed by a return to Saudi Arabia in October.
As you can tell, all but two of the names announced already by WWE for the tour are from the SmackDown brand, with WWE set to put on an episode of Raw on the same day as one of the shows in England.
WWE is going to be putting on several shows while here in the UK, with the company promoting the following four events in four cities across Wales, England and Scotland.
- Sunday, September 19 - Newcastle - Utilita Arena
- Monday, September 20 - London - O2 Arena
- Tuesday, September 21 - Cardiff - Motorpoint Arena
- Wednesday, September 22 - Glasgow - The SSE Hydro
You purchase tickets for any of the events listed above through Ticketmaster, or by clicking here.