W Series: Jamie Chadwick & Alice Powell title race continues ahead of F1 Dutch GP

The Zandvoort Circuit awaits the sixth round of the 2021 W Series season.

Ahead of race day on Saturday, the drivers are readying up for the Dutch Grand Prix with their practice and qualifying sessions.

This season's title race is still wide open and the slightest mistake could prove costly for those competing to be crowned the 2021 champion.

When and where is the Dutch Grand Prix?

The sixth instalment of the W Series championship will get underway on Saturday, September 4th at 15:30 BST at Zandvoort Circuit.

The famous track is located on the scenic coast of Zandvoort, Netherlands. W Series drivers will have beautiful views of the North Sea on their way to the grid for the Dutch Grand Prix.

What do the drivers' standings look like?

Leading the table at this point in the season is reigning champion Jamie Chadwick with 91 points, just ahead of fellow Briton Alice Powell with 84 points.

Finland's Emma Kimiläinen takes the third spot thanks to her win at Spa-Francorchamps last weekend, dropping Nerea Martí of Spain into fourth.

Behind the Spaniard are Fabienne Wohlwend, Sarah Moore, and Irina Sidorkova in fifth, sixth, and seventh place respectively. Marta García, 2019 runner-up Beitske Visser, and Belén García make up the rest of the top ten.

Jamie Chadwick vs Alice Powell

It's a battle of the Brits at the top of the sharp end – Chadwick and Powell have been pushing each other to their limits this season, and it's almost impossible to predict who will take the title in October.

Chadwick's season got off to a nightmare start after she had problems in qualifying and finished the first round at the Red Bull Ring in P8. Meanwhile, Powell raced to an opening day win – picking up where she left off in 2019 after winning the final race of the season at Brands Hatch.

The duo then alternated in taking P1 for the three following races. Chadwick bounced straight back in the second race in Austria, but lost out on a British Grand Prix win to Powell. The 2019 champion then beat her rival in Hungary before finishing second behind Kimiläinen last weekend.

Just seven points separate the two drivers with three races to go. Chadwick registered the fastest time in this afternoon's practice round with Powell just behind her in P2.

You can watch the sixth round of the W Series live from Zandvoort on Channel 4 for UK viewers. Sky Sports F1, DAZN, and beIN SPORTS, along with many other broadcasters will air the Dutch Grand Prix for those overseas.

