Wayne Bridge played at a high level throughout his career.

The left-back appeared for some of England's biggest clubs, including Chelsea and Manchester City.

He also made 36 appearances for his country.

Bridge played in the Premier League from for 14 years from 1998-2012.

He played against some of the best players in the world throughout that time, including Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, Bridge didn't think too highly of the Portuguese legend.

Bridge was recently asked to name his five toughest opponents in his football career.

The 41-year-old, surprisingly, left out Ronaldo.

Speaking to bettingexpert.com, per the Mirror, Bridge said: "Cristiano Ronaldo is the obvious choice but I didn’t play against him at his peak but he was so quick and powerful.

"I didn’t mind playing against him. He wasn’t as quick as me over the first few yards, I always felt that I could stick with him and I always felt I did okay against him.

"You always had to be switched on. He loved a step-over and was very skillful and he could sometimes make you look stupid. It was always at the back of my mind that he was going to try and nutmeg me here or twist me about four times until I fall over."

So, if Ronaldo wasn't among his toughest opponents, who were?

Shaun Wright-Phillips and Aaron Lennon

"There’s two players that really stand out, Shaun Wright-Phillips and Aaron Lennon," Bridge said.

"They’re very small so have a low centre of gravity so they’re very quick over five yards. You always had to stay switched on and try and predict where they were going as it was always a battle with those two."

Kieron Dyer

"I always had good battles with Kieron Dyer as well, he was a player where we’d just cancel each other out. We never got much change out of each other me and him."

Joe Cole

"When I played against Joe Cole, if I was ever less than 100 per cent I’d know about it because he can twist and turn you inside out."

Riyad Mahrez

"Another player that was tough was Mahrez," Bridge said. "I played against him when I was at Reading and it was towards the end of my career, I had a lot of knee trouble and he twisted me inside and out - which I obviously blamed on my knee.

"Looking on now to see what he’s achieved it’s brilliant."

