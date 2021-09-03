Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The rivalry between Arsenal and Manchester United in the late 1990s and early 2000s is arguably the greatest in Premier League history.

For a number of years, Arsene Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson's sides were the two best in England and their on-pitch battles - which would bring the country to a standstill - were incredible to watch.

Some of the best memories from those days include Patrick Vieira versus Roy Keane, Ruud van Nistelrooy's last-minute penalty miss and Wayne Rooney's goal that brought an end to Arsenal's unbeaten run.

They're just three examples and if we were to try and name all the standout moments from what used to be English football's biggest fixture, we'd be here for days.

Instead, we're going to focus on one incident in particular from a classic match between Wenger's Arsenal and Ferguson's United.

The game in question occurred in February 2005, when the Red Devils made the trip to Highbury Stadium and came away with a 4-2 victory.

It was a match packed with action, from Mikael Silvestre's red card to Cristiano Ronaldo's brilliant four-minute brace.

Premier League 2021/22: Fixtures, Results, Odds, Ball, Tickets And Everything You Need To Know

But neither of those moments can compare to John O'Shea and Paul Scholes' combination late in the game that secured victory for a 10-man United.

With the game in the balance, Scholes received the ball near the halfway line after a marauding run from Gabriel Heinze and instead of playing pragmatically, he produced a perfect first-time pass into the path of O'Shea.

The Irish defender then proceeded to chip the ball over the head of Jens Lehmann in a manner befitting of a world-class striker to put United 4-2 up and secure all three points.

Take a look at the iconic Premier League goal below...

Video: O'Shea & Scholes get the better of Arsenal

A goal that United fans will always remember fondly.

O'Shea's nonchalant dink into the back of Lehmann's net brought an end to Arsenal's long unbeaten home record.

It also saw United do the double over their fierce rival in the Premier League, which back in those days was a serious achievement.

At this moment in time, beating Arsenal home and away over the course of a domestic season is not exactly the most difficult thing to do.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

We know that sounds harsh, but it's also true.

1 of 12 When did Cristiano Ronaldo make his debut for Manchester United? 2002 2003 2005 2007

News Now - Sport News