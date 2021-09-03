Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Reports suggest that Daniel Bryan is going to be making his debut for AEW at All Out this weekend, just a few months after his WWE contract expired.

Daniel Bryan's contract with WWE expired in May, but there was an expectation amongst fans and people within the industry that the former World Champion would re-sign with the company.

However, reports begun emerging last month which suggested that Daniel Bryan would be signing with AEW, likely at the special Dynamite show in New York on September 22.

Those plans have changed, as it is now being reported that Daniel Bryan (likely to be referred to as Bryan Danielson) is going to be debuting for the company on Sunday night at All Out.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer has confirmed that the plan is for Daniel Bryan to debut for AEW at the pay-per-view this weekend.

Meltzer goes as far as to say that if Daniel Bryan doesn't end up appearing on the broadcast, then plans will have changed, as he is now locked in to appear on the show:

Obviously Danielson’s debut is not confirmed in the sense by the promotion, but we’ve been told by multiple sources it was scheduled for the show [All Out], and Bodyslam.net had been the first to report it publicly. If it doesn’t happen, it would be a change in plans.

This is big news for AEW, with Daniel Bryan following in the footsteps of fellow former WWE Champion CM Punk in debuting for Tony Khan's promotion this summer.

As of right now, there is no word on what AEW has planned for Daniel Bryan at All Out, and it's unknown whether or not Bryan will be wrestling on the show, or just appearing in some capacity.

The show is going to be big enough as it is, with the aforementioned CM Punk wrestling in his first match since January 2014 against Darby Allin.

News Now - Sport News