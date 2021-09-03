PUBG New State: What is the Release Date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A lot of the gaming community are getting excited following the announcement of PUBG New State, and we have all the information you need to know about its release.

PUBG New State is offering the whole PUBG battle royale experience on mobile and this will see them compete with other games like Fortnite.

There is not a lot known currently about how it will play and what exactly the game will look like, but we will be sure to find out this information very soon.

The new game is being developed by Krafton, and they will have a lot of pressure to make a great game as expectations are high following the success of PUBG.

What is the release date for PUBG New State?

Despite the game being announced quite a time ago, we have not known the official release date.

This has now changed as the App Store is suggesting that the new mobile title will launch as a “free-to-play" game around Friday 8th October 2021.

When PUBG New State officially confirms the date, we will let you know.

This is great news as it means there is just over a month to wait until players can get hold of the game. In the build-up to the game being released, we can expect a lot of official information to be revealed.

PUBG was released on console and PC all the way back in 2016, and the fact it still remains so popular emphasises how good a job the developers have done.

With a mobile game, there are always questions from the gaming community wondering whether the game will be available on all devices like iOS and Android.

Developers Krafton and PUBG Corporation have confirmed that PUBG New State will be available on both iOS devices and Android devices.

We hope they do just as good a job for this mobile version of the game, and it would be great to see some gameplay footage as soon as possible.



