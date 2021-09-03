UFL Game: What is the release date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The announcement of UFL created a lot of stir and intrigue right across the gaming community.

Teaming up with Strikerz, this all-new virtual football game is set to go head-to-head with the likes of Konami and EA to assert dominance in this sector of the market.

But does UFL have a chance of doing that? Well, it's early to say that of course but you can't knock their ambition, offering up the game as free-to-play and using the impressive Unreal Engine, they aim to connect football fans from around the world.

Not only that, but they managed to secure an official partnership with West Ham United, with the London Stadium being heavily featured during their world reveal trailer.

The developers themselves describe the game as “a revolutionary new global online football league,” and it re-emphasises that it will be committed to fair play.

UFL Game Release Date

At this time, it has not been confirmed when, or for what platforms, UFL will be released on. Despite its early and impressive commercial actions, we expect the game to be on a similar level to FIFA and eFootball PES 2022 in terms of popularity from the off.

That being said, even the basic details around UFL are unknown and it is unclear when these will be revealed.

During a Q&A session, the developers said:

"We do not share the date as we’re still working on it. It really depends on a number of factors and we don’t want to disappoint you with broken promises. As soon as we’re ready, we will tell everyone.We’re as impatient to share as you are to hear."

We will update this article as soon as more information is unveiled over the coming months - so stay tuned!

