Warzone Season 5 Reloaded: Release Date, Patch Notes, Update Size, Operators, Weapons, New Game Modes, and All You Need To Know

Warzone Season 5 Reloaded is nearly here and we have all the information you need to know about it before it drops in Call of Duty.

We have already seen a huge in-game event in Verdansk as Call of Duty promoted their upcoming game Vanguard and this event was a lot of fun.

This reloaded update always tends to bring a lot of new content to the battle royale game, including new operators, weapons, and map changes.

Due to this, many players are very excited for the huge update to go live, and some of the new content coming to Verdansk has already been confirmed.

Here is everything you need to know about Warzone Season Reloaded:

Release Date

It has been officially confirmed that Warzone Season 5 Reloaded will go live on Thursday 9th September.

Patch Notes

No patch notes have been revealed for this update. They should be released early next week and when they are we will provide all the details right here.

Update Size

One of the biggest complaints in Call of Duty is the size of their updates. Call of Duty updates are typically quite big and require a lot of space to download. The sizes will be revealed a couple of days ahead of its release.

Operators

For now, we know of one new operator coming to the game. The new operator is named Hudson and this name should ring a bell as he was a key character in the Black Ops franchise during the campaigns.

Weapons

There has only been one new weapon confirmed to be coming to the game during the reloaded update and it is not a gun.

This new weapon looks like some sort of a blade and is named Sai. It can be unlocked as a reward during the numbers event.

Game Modes

The Call of Duty roadmap revealed that we would be treated to two new game modes. They are:

Clash

Iron Trials ‘94

We do not know the details behind these game modes yet but are sure that we will find out more information soon.

Iron Trials ‘94 will be released a few weeks following the reloaded update going live.

There is also the possibility that more new content will be coming out during this update that has not been confirmed yet. If this does happen, we will provide all the latest updates and information right here.

This is a big moment for Warzone, as it will possibly be the last season before Vanguard comes out and if this is the case, it will most likely be the last time Black Ops Cold War has control over Verdansk.

