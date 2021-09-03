WWE: Drew McIntyre confirmed for upcoming UK tour
He's going to be missing the September 20 episode of Monday Night Raw, but who cares? Drew McIntyre is heading back to the UK.
WWE has now announced that two-time WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is going to be back in the UK for the company's upcoming tour later this month.
The tour was slated to be featuring mainly just members of the SmackDown roster, so there was a worry that McIntyre wouldn't be making the trip over, but WWE has now confirmed that he'll be on all four shows.
Taking to social media, WWE announced that McIntyre is going to be taking part in the four-show tour.
WWE announced 17 other wrestlers for the tour today as well, with the following Superstars confirmed to be coming over for the events in the UK later on this month.
- Seth Rollins
- Jinder Mahal
- Apollo Crews
- Shinsuke Nakamura
- Rey Mysterio
- Dominik Mysterio
- Dolph Ziggler
- Robert Roode
- Montez Ford
- Angelo Dawkins
- Finn Balor
- Kevin Owens
- Otis
- Chad Gable
- Bianca Belair
- Baron Corbin
- Rick Boogs
More names are definitely going to be confirmed before the tour kicks off in just under three weeks time, so make sure you stay tuned to GiveMeSport for more on that.
This is going to be the first international tour WWE has done since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The tour of the UK set to be followed up by an already announced return to Saudi Arabia in October.
All but two of the names announced already by WWE for the trip are part of the SmackDown brand, with WWE also set to put on an episode of Raw on the same day as one of the shows in England.
WWE is going to be putting on four shows whilst in the UK, with the following events being promoted across Wales, England and Scotland.
- Sunday, September 19 - Newcastle - Utilita Arena
- Monday, September 20 - London - O2 Arena
- Tuesday, September 21 - Cardiff - Motorpoint Arena
- Wednesday, September 22 - Glasgow - The SSE Hydro
You purchase tickets for any of the events listed above through Ticketmaster, or by clicking here.