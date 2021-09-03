Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

He's going to be missing the September 20 episode of Monday Night Raw, but who cares? Drew McIntyre is heading back to the UK.

WWE has now announced that two-time WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is going to be back in the UK for the company's upcoming tour later this month.

The tour was slated to be featuring mainly just members of the SmackDown roster, so there was a worry that McIntyre wouldn't be making the trip over, but WWE has now confirmed that he'll be on all four shows.

Taking to social media, WWE announced that McIntyre is going to be taking part in the four-show tour.

WWE announced 17 other wrestlers for the tour today as well, with the following Superstars confirmed to be coming over for the events in the UK later on this month.

Seth Rollins

Jinder Mahal

Apollo Crews

Shinsuke Nakamura

Rey Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio

Dolph Ziggler

Robert Roode

Montez Ford

Angelo Dawkins

Finn Balor

Kevin Owens

Otis

Chad Gable

Bianca Belair

Baron Corbin

Rick Boogs

More names are definitely going to be confirmed before the tour kicks off in just under three weeks time, so make sure you stay tuned to GiveMeSport for more on that.

This is going to be the first international tour WWE has done since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The tour of the UK set to be followed up by an already announced return to Saudi Arabia in October.

All but two of the names announced already by WWE for the trip are part of the SmackDown brand, with WWE also set to put on an episode of Raw on the same day as one of the shows in England.

WWE is going to be putting on four shows whilst in the UK, with the following events being promoted across Wales, England and Scotland.

Sunday, September 19 - Newcastle - Utilita Arena

Monday, September 20 - London - O2 Arena

Tuesday, September 21 - Cardiff - Motorpoint Arena

Wednesday, September 22 - Glasgow - The SSE Hydro

You purchase tickets for any of the events listed above through Ticketmaster, or by clicking here.

