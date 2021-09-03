Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Any truly great team in modern football requires a top-quality shot-stopper - and there are plenty of goalkeepers who meet that description currently plying their trade around the world.

The importance of a reliable keeper cannot be overstated. The individual between the sticks acts as the very last line of defence for their team, with their heroics often the difference between success and failure for their sides.

With so many top tier talents representing various teams around the world at present, just who is the very best goalkeeper on the planet?

The 25 best goalkeepers in world football - as ranked by 90min.com



25. Alex Remiro (Real Sociedad)

24. Dean Henderson (Man Utd)



23. Yassine Bounou (Sevilla)

22. Bernd Leno (Arsenal)

21. Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao)

20. Lukas Hradecky (Bayer Leverkusen)

19. Rui Patricio (Roma)

18. Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)

17. Mike Maignan (AC Milan)

16. Peter Gulacsi (RB Leipzig)

15. Yann Sommer (Borussia Monchengladbach)

14. Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus)

13. Edouard Mendy (Chelsea)

12. Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester)

11. Hugo Lloris (Tottenham)

10. David de Gea (Man Utd)

9. Samir Handanovic (Inter Milan)

8. Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG)

7. Keylor Navas (PSG)

6. Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona)

5. Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)



The Belgian's time at Real Madrid didn't get off to the smoothest start following his 2018 move from Chelsea. The 29-year-old, though, soon rediscovered his form after settling in at the Bernabeu and is now widely regarded as one of Europe's top keepers.

4. Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich)

At 35 years of age, Neuer is very much an elder statesmen on this countdown. However, the Bayern Munich captain is still one of the world's finest, producing standout performances for both club and country.

3. Ederson (Man City)

A three-time Premier League winner since moving to the Etihad from Benfica in 2017, Ederson firmly established himself as City's number one from the moment he arrived in Manchester. Technically superb, Pep Guardiola is a huge fan of the Brazilian, who will surely continue to rack up the silverware over the next few years.

2. Alisson Becker (Liverpool)

Eyebrows were raised when Liverpool splashed out £70m on the 28-year-old shot-stopper back in 2018. Having helped the Reds to both Premier League and Champions League glory in the three years since, we reckon it's a safe bet that Jurgen Klopp is pretty happy with his investment.

1. Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid)

The giant Slovenian has been a colossus in between the sticks for Diego Simeone's men for over 200 La Liga games now - and was a major factor in them winning the domestic title for the first time in seven years last term. Oblak has produced some genuinely stunning saves during his time in the Spanish capital - and it's tough to begrudge him his top billing here.

