Whatever questions one may have about how exactly Cristiano Ronaldo fits into this Manchester United side, there is one guarantee.

Goals.

Indeed, while the Portuguese may not necessarily be what United needed to get over the line and win their first Premier League title in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, there's no getting away from the fact that he is one of the greatest goalscorers of all-time.

A different player to the one who left for Real Madrid in 2009 of course, Ronaldo is now much more of an out-and-out-forward. While he wasn't exactly shy of scoring goals in his first stint, it was only the last season at Old Trafford that showed the footballing world what was to come.

That glorious period also provided us with a major landmark in his career. His first - and only - Premier League hat-trick.

Ironically enough, that came against Newcastle United, the team he's expected to make his second debut against after the international break.

During a 6-0 thumping of the traveling Toon Army in January 2008, Ronaldo bagged his first of 57 hat-tricks in what is one of the most remarkable careers in the history of the game, as you can see in Sky Sports' video below.

The first was, naturally, a free-kick before the kind of interlinking alongside Wayne Rooney and Carlos Tevez that won United the Champions League saw the forward break behind enemy lines to slot home.

With the game in its dying embers, Ronaldo rounded off his performance with a delicate feint and lethal shot after the ball broke to him in the box to continue putting himself on the map as one of Europe's elite marksmen.

Given Newcastle's recent record at the Theatre of Dreams, as well as Ronaldo's performance for Portugal, perhaps history will repeat itself.

