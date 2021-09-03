FIFA 22 Download Size: Leaks reveal how much memory gamers will need

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA 22 details continue to be leaked ahead of what is easily one of the biggest new releases of 2021.

EA are bringing HyperMotion technology to the table this year in what is a significant shake-up regarding take the franchise to the next level in the gaming market, with the competition for dominance in this sector hotting up with the introduction of eFootball, Goals and UFL.

While this feature will only be available for next-gen consoles (not including PC), it will certainly not deter fans from getting their hands on this all-new title.

While beta recently took place and feedback has been sent straight to EA, the American giants appear to be on course for their 1st October release date - albeit possibly including a day one patch on the back of this.

Thanks to new leaks, we now know how much memory fans will require to download FIFA 22.

FIFA 22 Download Size

Thanks to PlayStation Game Size, they revealed that without the day one patch, gamers will need 51.909 GB of memory to install FIFA 22.

Bear in mind that this is specifically for PS5 and could differ for PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC but will be released on all platforms on the same day. They added that FIFA 22 can be pre-loaded from 25th September

We did indeed suspect that FIFA 22 would surpass 50 GB but whether it is worth it, remains to be seen.

That being said, millions around the world will flock with their nearest gaming retailer or head online to get their hands on this latest edition - regardless of what the critics might think of it.

