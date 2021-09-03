Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Mike Tyson didn’t just become one of the all-time sporting greats for no reason.

He had everything: attitude, an elite mentality, a jaw-jutting arrogance and bags of ability of all descriptions.

All in all, here was a man who was a package more complete than most and to date, there’s few who would argue against it - at least not those who actually watched him back in his boxing heyday.

Speaking of heyday, footage shared by ESPN Ringside from Mike Tyson’s fight against James ‘Quick’ Tillis has been doing the rounds and decades down the line, there does not spring a name in mind who you think can defend as well as Tyson did.

A feature of his defence was the famous ‘peekaboo’, which he is seen using here to a deadly effect.

He did rid himself of it towards the back end of his career, but while he used it, it took years for someone to get past that defence.

For those wondering just how solid he was, he is the boxing equivalent of AC Milan’s Paolo Maldini and Franco Baresi, or if you like, Chelsea’s John Terry and Ricardo Carvalho.

In case you’re thinking what became of Tyson vs. Tillis, the latter actually did remarkably well, becoming the first man to break Tyson’s K.O. streak and going the distance.

With two of the three judges scoring the fight 6-4, you can think for yourself as to how close it really was. He very nearly had Tyson.

After the fight, which took place in 1986, Tyson said:

“He was laying for one punch, an uppercut, and (I) wanted to take him clean. I never got that opportunity.”

His co-manager, Jimmy Jacobs, had a slightly different reflection.

“It’s simply marvellous for the fighter. Now, he knows he can go the distance.”

