Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Kevin De Bruyne has been absolutely ridiculous for Manchester City since signing in 2015.

The Belgian has played 263 times for the club since his £55m move from VfL Wolfsburg.

He's scored 67 times since his debut and has recorded 109 assists.

De Bruyne's brilliance has helped the Citizens 10 trophies, including three Premier League titles.

But where does he rank among the Premier League's greatest ever centre midfielders?

When you think of the greatest midfielders in England's top tier since 1992, three names immediately spring to mind: Steven Gerrard, Paul Scholes and Frank Lampard.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

The trio were absolutely superb for Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea respectively.

However, a graphic has emerged which argues that De Bruyne may have already eclipsed the trio.

Twitter user @Kinkymadness has created an image which shows individual awards won by each player during their careers.

And it shows that De Bruyne has won more than the trio...

The 30-year-old still has many years left at the top level but, in terms of the biggest individual trophies won, he leads the way.

He looks destined to add to his collection of trophies by the time he retires, too.

De Bruyne has been named PFA Player of the Year three times. Gerrard only won it once, while Scholes and Gerrard never won it.

The Belgian leads the way with three UEFA Team of the Year selections, alongside Gerrard, while he has finished as the Premier League's top assist provider on four occasions.

Gerrard and Lampard win some of the categories while Scholes, despite being a brilliant player, was not given many individual awards at all during his career.

The list really does make for interesting reading.

An argument could be made that Gerrard, Lampard and Scholes played in a tougher era where winning individual trophies were harder to come by.

RANKING FOOTBALL GOATS! Ronaldo, Messi, R9, Zidane | The Football Terrace

But, regardless of that point, the list does a lot to highlight De Bruyne's brilliance.

Of course, the amount of individual awards won doesn't fully answer who was the better player of thee four maestros.

But it does show that De Bruyne deserves to be in the conversation when debating the Premier League's greatest ever midfielder.

1 of 20 Did Kieran Tierney join Arsenal on transfer deadline day in 2019? Yes No

News Now - Sport News