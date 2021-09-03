Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ahead of his highly anticipated bout with Oleksandr Usyk, Anthony Joshua gave his fans a taste of how hard he’s been working over the last few months.

AJ took to his social media accounts and posted several pictures of his new physique, and boy does he look menacing.

Normally a more bulky fighter, Joshua’s transformation has wowed many people, including those in the comments section of his post.

Current WBO cruiserweight champion, Lawrence Okolie was one user to comment, saying: “Lean, mean, boxing machine.”

Another one of Joshua’s followers commented: “Just me or does he look slimmer than ever?”

The answer is yes, yes he does.

With regards to his training regime and wanting to go for a more lean look, Joshua told Sky Sports: “I do look at my weight but I’m not trying to make weight because I’m a heavyweight.

“I tailor my training. I am getting a lot of experience, I’ve been fighting good fighters for a long time, I’ve studied them and learned about their training camps.

“I’ve learned how to condition my body for specific fights. I’m looking trim for this fight.

“I’m fighting a guy who is a 12-round fighter. So it would be silly of me to go in there bulky with my muscles screaming for oxygen.

“I’ve been training like a 15-round fighter in this camp. I will be well-conditioned to fight. That is key.

“What happens when I train that way? My body adapts and takes its natural form. This is the form it has taken.”

Most of the boxing world has predicted that AJ will knock out Usyk, who has been called an undersized heavyweight following his transition from the cruiserweight class.

Despite the knock out predictions, AJ says he has no fight-ending sequence planned.

"I was watching [Evander] Holyfield and [James] Quick Tillis today and he was saying how he was gonna come and bring war.

"And if he wins, he's gonna fight Tyson and rematch him. And he lost, I think it was in the fifth round.

"So it just shows whatever I say, whatever people say, it only matters when you're in the ring. I respect it, everyone is entitled.

"And that's what I was saying, one day, I'm gonna be that guy on the sidelines.

"But as for now, I wish Usyk a great camp, I wish his team well, safe travels. Same with my team.

"The main thing is we keep boxing alive and we get in there and we put on a good fight. And that's what we're here to do.

"And that's what I'm here to do, at the end of the day. And he's here to do the same.

Joshua goes toe-to-toe with Usyk on September 25, 2021 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

