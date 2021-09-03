Genshin Impact 2.2 Update: Release Date, Banners, Characters, Leaks, and Everything You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Genshin Impact 2.2 update is on its way and we have all the information you need to know, including what new content will be coming to the game.

Updates are always exciting as they bring about a lot of changes and fixes. Players will be happy to hear that there is a lot to come from this upcoming update.

Genshin releases these updates to not just bring about new content, but also to fix any bugs that could be causing issues.

The action role-playing game is massively popular, and has many characters which can be used in the game. Be sure to check out our tier list to see what character best suits you.

Release Date

We typically see updates in Genshin Impact come out every five-six weeks. Due to update 2.1 only being released on Wednesday 1st September, we believe the 2.2 update will be released around Saturday October 16th.

Character Banners

It is believed that Yae Miko will be a 5-Star character and they will be headlining one of the two Character Event Banners following update 2.2.

Characters

Genshin Impact Thoma is a new character set to join the game following the 2.2 update. Some of the details around this character have been leaked.

Thoma is known for having the ability to help other people. His abilities in the game have been leaked and they are:

Normal Attack

He releases four consecutive polearms strikes when this is used.

Charged Attack

When the charged attack is used, Thoma takes up a specific measure of endurance and lunges forward, causing damage to the opponents who come in his way.



Elemental Skill: Chuuken Guard



Thoma kicks forward with the force of flames. This pervades his Normal Attacks with added AoE Pyro damage.



He also uses a shield of Chuuken Guard to safeguard himself and imbues his attacks with pyro.

Leaks

Aside from Thoma, the only other leak we know is that a new Realm style is coming to the Serenitea Pot during the update. This realm will be available when players reach level 40.

