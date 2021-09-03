Football Manager 2022: Everton Women sign exclusive partnership with management sim

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Everton Women have announced that they have secured an official partnership with the Football Manager franchise.

The all-new collaboration brings together one of the biggest clubs in the Women's Super League, and the leading football management sim currently on the gaming market.

The Toffees confirmed that, as part of the agreement, Football Manager branding will appear pitchside at Everton Women's Walton Hall Park stadium, where the WSL side will play all of their home matches this season.

Despite this partnership, this is not the first time that Everton have joined forces with Football Manager. Everton linked up previously with Sports Interactive and provided access to their respective scouting pools, teams and accurate player descriptions (via Eurogamer).

But now, it appears that the two have joined together once more as the WSL prepares to cut the ribbon on a brand new season.

Read more: Football Manager 2022: Latest News, Release Date, Features, Wonderkids, PS5 and More

Everton Women secure Football Manager partnership

The announcement was made on the club's official Twitter account, securing a long-term collaboration between the two organisations.

Cited by Everton's website, Sports Interactive's studio director Miles Jacobson said:

“We’re honoured to be partnering with Everton Women for the new FA WSL season as we create a new chapter in our history with The People’s Club. Everton became our first top-flight partner club back in 2008 so it’s fitting that Everton Women are going to be one of our first club partners from the FA WSL. Like everyone else, we can’t wait for the new season to get underway and wish Willie Kirk and his Blues squad every success for the new campaign.”



Enter the September Giveaway to win a PS5

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News