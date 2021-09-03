West Brom news: Baggies man dealt setback ahead of upcoming Millwall clash

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Having opted to hand over the reins at The Hawthorns to Valerien Ismael earlier this year, it was always going to be intriguing to see how West Bromwich Albion would fare under the Frenchman's guidance during the opening weeks of the season.

After securing a 2-2 draw in their clash with AFC Bournemouth last month, the Baggies have managed to go from strength to strength in the second-tier.

A run of four consecutive victories at this level has resulted in West Brom climbing up to second in the Championship standings.

Although the 2021/22 campaign is still in its infancy, the Baggies know that they could be in contention for an immediate return to the Premier League if they continue to deliver the goods on a consistent basis.

Whilst Callum Robinson's recent goal-scoring escapades for the club have grabbed the headlines, his team-mate Dara O'Shea has also managed to produce some eye-catching displays.

Called up by the Republic of Ireland for their World Cup qualifiers, the defender featured for his country in their 2-1 defeat to Portugal earlier this week.

Despite making a positive start to this clash, O'Shea had to be substituted in the 36th minute due to injury.

Ahead of the West Brom's upcoming meeting with Millwall on September 11th, an update has emerged regarding the centre-back's issue.

As confirmed by the Baggies' official website, O'Shea has been forced to withdraw from the Republic of Ireland squad as a result of his ankle injury.

The 22-year-old is now set to be assessed by West Brom as they try to discover the full extent of his problem.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Although it is not yet known how long O'Shea will be out of action for, this setback is unquestionably a blow for the defender who has been very impressive in recent weeks.

As well as netting two goals for his side in five league appearances, O'Shea is currently averaging a club-high WhoScored match rating of 7.73 in the Championship.

The centre-back also ranks in the top-five at the club for aerial duels won per game (6.8), tackles made per game (2.4) and interceptions made per game (2.2).

If O'Shea is forced to watch on from the sidelines for the foreseeable future, Ismael may need to turn to the likes of Kyle Bartley and Semi Ajayi for inspiration in the club's clashes with Millwall, Derby County and Preston North End.

