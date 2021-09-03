Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Patch Notes: Everything we know so far

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is almost here an array of changes are expected to be introduced by the game's developers.

While we say goodbye to what has been a thoroughly enjoyable Season 7 with aliens, motherships and flying saucers, we are yet to uncover what Epic Games have up their sleeve this time around.

A number of leaks have been uncovered so far regarding what we could possibly expect, including codes that reference the popular game Among Us. Whether this will make it in, remains to be seen.

While players right across the gaming community were impressed with Invasion, it must come to an end at some point, with the likelihood of new map changes and cosmetics up for grabs in the new Battle Pass for Season 8.

Some have suggested that Naruto will be added this time round as a playable character. While officially licensed cars were brought in during Season 7, the question remains as to whether other Ferrari models or vehicles from other companies will be brought onto Fortnite Island.

But what changes will be made? Scroll down to find out everything we know so far regarding the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 patch notes:

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Patch Notes

At this time, the patch notes for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 are yet to be officially announced by Epic Games, which will give us a perfect insight regarding what will be coming in the all-new segment.

But fear not! We will update this section as soon as Epic release their full and comprehensive list of changes, alterations and adaptations in due course. So stick with us!

Update Size

TBC

Buffs and Nerfs

TBC

Bug Fixes

TBC

