What was so impressive about Romelu Lukaku's dominant performance for Chelsea against Arsenal last month was just how inevitable it seemed.

Indeed, with Mikel Arteta's side hardly known for their defensive nous, the footballing world were just waiting for the Belgian striker, fresh from honing his craft in Serie A, to rip them apart. Of course, he duly did.

Lukaku's outing was reminsencent of Didier Drogba at times. Physically imposing yet fleet-footed and intelligent in his movement, the £97.5m channeled the Stamford Bridge legend, a man who boasted a ridiculous record against their London rivals too.

The hope for Arsenal will, rather obviously, be to improve.

To that end, they made a Deadline Day move to bring Takehiro Tomiyasu to the club from Bologna for around £19.8m. The 22-year-old impressed in both central defence and at right-back in Serie A and sits alongside Ben White as the future of the Gunners' backline.

Talented as he may be, however, the Japanese international has already experienced the Lukaku treatment himself, as you can see in the video posted on Serie A's official YouTube account below.

Footage has emerged of the Belgian forward playing for Inter Milan during a 3-1 against Bologna in December 2020. In what must be a terrifying sight for Arsenal supporters, Lukaku shrugs off Tomiyasu with ease (like he did to Pablo Mari at The Emirates) when the ball is played into the box, leaving his marker on the ground.

Then, as he so often does, the 28-year-old finishes emphatically.

If that's a sign of things to come, Arsenal could struggle once again.

