Everton Transfer News: £16.2m-rated ace made big career decision this summer

The Athletic have revealed that Everton midfielder Tom Davies made a big decision regarding his future this summer.

What's the latest transfer news involving Davies?

It has been reported that the Toffees were open to allowing Davies to move on from the club during the recent transfer window.

However, the 23-year-old decided to stay at Goodison Park as he wants to fight to win his place back in the team.

What were Davies' stats last season?

Davies, who is valued at £16.2m by Transfermarkt, featured in 25 top-flight matches in 2020/21.

He managed just a single assist in these games, but he did prove his worth in other departments. As per WhoScored, he made 1.4 interceptions per game - only Michael Keane (1.5 per match) bettered this figure amongst his teammates.

He also completed 1.2 tackles per game, demonstrating his combative nature in the middle of the park.

Has Davies' game time reduced so far this term?

It certainly has.

The former England Under-21 international has not played in any of Everton's opening three matches this season as the team have made an impressive start, dropping just two points in these fixtures. Indeed, Davies failed to even make the matchday squad for the side's most recent victory over Brighton.

At the moment, it appears that he is not in Rafael Benitez's plans.

Could it be a blessing for Everton that Davies has stayed?

Potentially.

Right now, Benitez has a solid midfield pairing of Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure to call upon, and they have played a key role in Everton's unbeaten start to the season.

The back-up options to this duo seem to be limited, though. Andre Gomes is still on the club's books but has arguably not pushed on as much as Everton may have hoped when they signed him permanently from Barcelona two years ago.

Fabian Delph and Jean Philippe-Gbamin are other alternatives but they have had a torrid time with injuries recently, particularly Gbamin who has only played three league games since arriving on Merseyside in 2019.

Allan and Doucoure can't be relied on to play every game this season, so Everton need players to fill in for them from time to time.

Davies could be one of these players. He seems to be some way down the pecking order as things stand, but at 23, he has time on his side to up his game and force his way back into the team.

His decision to stay at Everton could be a blessing for the club, as they now have a young, hungry midfielder who is prepared to prove his doubters wrong, which is exactly the type of attitude that Benitez should be looking for from his fringe players.

