Wolves Transfer News: Tim Spiers explains why Wolves missed out on £35m star

Journalist Tim Spiers has explained why Wolves' move for Lille defender Sven Botman fell through on Deadline Day.

What has Spiers said about Wolves' failed move for Botman?

Writing in his column for The Athletic, Spiers claimed that Wolves were willing to pay £25 for Botman, and the defender was on the verge of agreeing to move to Molineux but Lille wanted £35m before letting him go.

Both clubs refused to compromise, meaning that the deal fell through on the final day of the transfer window.

Would this have made him Wolves' most expensive signing ever?

Not quite.

If Wolves had agreed to match Lille's asking price, Botman would have been the second-most expensive signing in the club's history. He would be just below Fabio Silva in the standings - the forward cost the Midlands-based side £36m last year.

Still, it would have been a significant fee for Wolves to pay in order to land the centre-back.

Did Wolves manage to sign an alternative defender?

Unfortunately for Wolves, they didn't.

They were linked with another Ligue 1 defender in the shape of Duje Caleta-Car, but the Croatian international reportedly refused to leave Marseille.

In fact, Wolves failed to sign a single player on Tuesday, despite being linked with the likes of Renato Sanches, Boubacar Kamara and Kieffer Moore, as they endured a hugely frustrating Deadline Day.

Should Wolves have upped their offer for Botman?

£35m is a lot of money for a club like Wolves, so it is understandable that the club were cautious about paying this fee for Botman, who has never played in the Premier League before.

However, it might have been worth taking a gamble on him.

After all, it is not every day that Wolves are handed the opportunity to sign a player like Botman. The 21-year-old won Ligue 1 with Lille last term, and already looks to be a huge prospect at this early stage in his career.

Wolves aren't currently blessed with a host of high-quality centre-backs. Aside from captain Conor Coady, they have Romain Saiss and Willy Boly, who are into their thirties, and Max Kilman, who is still trying to establish himself as a reliable member of the side's back three.

With this in mind, the club may regret not stumping up the cash for the 6 foot 4 defender, who would almost certainly have improved their back line if he had joined up with Bruno Lage's team.

