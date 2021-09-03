Everton Transfer News: Benitez blunder prevented Toffees from "high energy" signing

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Liverpool Echo have revealed the reason that Everton opted against pushing to sign defender Denzel Dumfries this summer.

Why did Everton cool their interest in Dumfries?

The Toffees were linked with the 25-year-old during the recent transfer window but he ended up moving from PSV Eindhoven to Inter Milan instead.

It has now been reported that Everton decided not to make a concerted effort to sign Dumfries as manager Rafael Benitez was not completely convinced that he was the right player to add to his squad.

What was Dumfries' record at PSV?

Prior to joining Inter last month, Dumfries spent three years at PSV and established himself as one of the finest full-backs in the Eredivisie.

The 6 foot 2 international registered 16 goals and 20 assists in 124 appearances during his time at the Philips Stadium, highlighting how he is a high-quality attacking right-back.

Were Everton linked with any other right-backs this summer?

They were indeed.

Max Aarons and Kyle Walker-Peters were just two of the names that they were linked with as they looked to bring in another option for this position.

However. Everton did not manage to land either defender, with the club only signing three outfield players in the shape of Andros Townsend, Demarai Gray and Salomon Rondon all summer.

Have Everton made a huge transfer blunder?

They may well have.

Dumfries has shown his class over the last few years at PSV, and he was one of the Netherlands' standout performers at the Euros earlier this summer.

His performances earned him praise from former Netherlands right-back Mario Melchiot. As quoted by BBC Sport, Melchiot said of Dumfries: "I'm super happy for him.

"It's not like we are only seeing this from him at a big tournament. He is always high energy and has a winning mentality and fighting spirit."

The 23-cap international certainly looked like an exciting talent at this summer's major tournament, so it is somewhat of a surprise that Benitez was not convinced by him, and his hesitancy ultimately seems to have cost Everton the chance to sign Dumfries as he went on to secure a switch to Inter for just £11.25m.

This leaves Everton with a huge issue as they are now heavily reliant on the ageing Seamus Coleman staying fit. The Irishman struggled with injuries last term, and if these problems resurface this could leave Everton pinning their hopes on Jonjoe Kenny, who has struggled to make his mark at Goodison Park over the years, or moving a centre-back such as Mason Holgate over to right-back which will be far from ideal.

