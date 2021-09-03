Arsenal quiz: Can you name the club's most expensive signings in each of the last 10 years?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Over the past 10 years, Arsenal have made a plethora of signings which have had a direct impact on the club's fortunes.

Whereas some of the Gunners' moves have turned out to be masterstrokes, other players have ultimately failed to live up to expectations.

In 2013, Arsenal decided to break their transfer record by swooping for Real Madrid midfielder Mesut Ozil.

Whilst the 32-year-old fell out of favour with current manager Mikel Arteta during the closing stages of his spell at the Emirates Stadium, he managed to produce some stunning displays for the club in the Premier League.

As well as providing 58 assists for his team-mates, Ozil netted 33 goals in 184 top-flight appearances.

Another player who has made a positive impact on the club's fortunes in recent times is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who was signed for £56m from Borussia Dortmund in 2018.

The forward has managed to find the back of the net on 88 occasions for the club to date and was the driving force behind Arsenal's FA Cup triumph in 2020.

During the most recent transfer window, Arteta decided to bolster his squad by signing six players on permanent deals.

Following a woeful start to the season by the Gunners, it will be fascinating to see whether Ben White, Martin Odegaard, Aaron Ramsdale, Nuno Tavares, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Takehiro Tomiyasu are able to help the club push on in the Premier League after sealing moves earlier this summer.

With Arsenal set to return to action next weekend, we have decided to create a quiz in which you will have to name the club's most expensive signings from each of the last 10 years.

Can you get full marks?

Get involved below and then share your scores with fellow Arsenal fans!

1 of 10 Who was the most expensive Arsenal signing of 2021? Ben White Aaron Ramsdale Nuno Tavares Martin Odegaard

