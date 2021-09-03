Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar has reacted to claims he was out of shape.

Pictured on holiday recently, the Brazilian's physical shape was questioned after being photographed on a private yacht by supporters on social media, as well as sections of the French media (via Spanish outlet AS).

One of the most divisive figures in football for his perceived lack of application and superstar status in Paris, the 29-year-old has hit back on his Instagram account.

Images on social media had supporters wondering as to whether or not the former Barcelona star was gaining weight, although he insisted he was simply wearing a larger shirt and would ask to return to his regular garment for his next game.

Posting a story after Brazil beat Chile earlier today, the PSG star insisted he was donning a size 'G' shirt (a large in European measurement) and was more than happy to ask for an 'M' next time out.

"Do we play well? No! Win? Yes!," his message roughly translates as.

"So follow the ball."

"Note: shirt was G, my weight is already next game I am shirt M.

"We keep making history."

The post was accompanied by a number of laughing emojis, highlighting how funny he found the accusations.

Back in regular action after an extended break following Brazil's journey to the Copa America final earlier this summer, Neymar has hardly been involved for his club so far this season.

When he does return after the international break, however, the world will be watching. With Kylian Mbappe staying and Lionel Messi signed, this could be a campaign to remember.

