Leeds Transfer News: Multiple offers turned down for attacking prodigy

Journalist Pete O'Rourke has revealed that Leeds United turned down a number of offers for striker Sam Greenwood this summer.

What's the latest transfer news involving Greenwood?

O'Rourke has claimed that as many as six Championship clubs were keen on signing Greenwood during the recent transfer window but Leeds decided to keep him at Elland Road instead.

He wrote on Twitter: "Leeds United rejected multiple offers for attacker Sam Greenwood before the transfer window closed."

O'Rourke then added: "Up to six Championship clubs, including Swansea and Bournemouth tried to sign the 19-year-old in this summer’s transfer window."

What were Greenwood's stats last season?

Having arrived from Arsenal in August 2020, Greenwood took little time to settle in at Leeds.

The teenager went straight into Leeds' Under-23 side and made 18 league appearances for the youth side last term. In these matches, he netted 12 goals, which included scoring a hat-trick against Sunderland Under-23s back in September.

In his final four games for the team, the 5 foot 11 attacker scored five times as he finished the campaign in red-hot form.

Did Leeds fend off interest for any of their other young players this summer?

They did indeed.

Another youngster, Crysencio Summerville, was also linked with a move away from the club in the recent transfer window.

However, Marcelo Bielsa decided to keep Summerville at Leeds as he reportedly sees the 19-year-old as being part of his plans this season. By keeping Greenwood and Summerville, it appears that Bielsa has plenty of faith in the club's youth products.

Could Greenwood force his way into the first-team this season?

Greenwood did make the bench for Leeds once in 2020/21, and he started this season by making the squad again for Leeds' trip to Manchester United last month. This highlights how he is already knocking on the door of of breaking into Bielsa's side.

Of course, it will be very difficult for him to jump above Patrick Bamford in the pecking order, as the 27-year-old scored 17 Premier League goals last season and was recently rewarded for his efforts when he received his first international call-up for England.

Still, if Bamford picks up an injury or requires a rest at some point, Greenwood could be in position to take his place in the side. If this were to happen, he would have the chance to impress, and may then be able to force his way into the team on a more regular basis.

