Fresh from sealing a dramatic return to Manchester United after a brief flirtation with bitter rivals Manchester City, Cristiano Ronaldo has broken another record.

At his prolific best as Portugal came from behind to beat the Republic of Ireland in a World Cup Qualifier, the 36-year-old finally broke Ali Daei's long-standing record as the top men's international goalscorer by bagging his 110th and 111th for his country.

Recently presented with his Guinness World Record plaque to further celebrate the astounding feat of prowess, it's the latest in a long line of world records Ronaldo holds.

GIVEMESPORT have looked at some of the best.

Guinness World Record for consecutive Champions League games scored in

Quite literally the greatest goalscorer in the history of Europe's elite competition, Ronaldo has lifted the iconic trophy on five different occasions.

While his 144 goals in the Champions League are impressive enough, his run between 2016/17 and 2017/18 was particularly noteworthy. Fueled by his 11-game consecutive scoring run between the two campaigns, Real Madrid were Kings of Europe once again.

Guinness World Record for oldest player to score a World Cup hat-trick

For most forwards, the post-30 mark is a difficult one. Indeed, so many elite-level talents have watched their pace leave them and, naturally, the goals have dried up.

What makes Ronaldo so interesting as a phenomenon is how he adapted his game as the years go by. Arguably, he's been a more effective player in his 30s than he was in his 20s.

That was never more evident than at the 2018 World Cup. A scintillating hat-trick against Spain in the group stage in Russia (including a gorgeous free-kick) in a pulsating 3-3 draw saw him become the oldest player to score three goals in a game on the grandest stage of them all.

Guinness World Record for most successful penalty taker in La Liga

Another area in which Ronaldo is unparalleled is his ability to score from the spot.

In high-pressure situations, there are few players who can guarantee success quite as much as the United star. Between 2009 and 2018, he scored 61 penalties from 72 efforts.

'Penaldo' is a label thrown at him by fans on social media who seem to believe they are nothing more than a stat-padding exercise. Still, you have to score them.

Guinness World Record for most 'liked' athlete on Facebook

Purists will laugh at Ronaldo's profile off the pitch being used as a measurement of success but this particular record is indicative of his superstar status.

149m followers on Facebook is a world record and shows his far-reaching influence on fans across the world.

Guinness World Record for most-viewed Wikipedia page of any male athlete

Again, there are some who may sniff at this but Ronaldo's Wikipedia page has reportedly been viewed over 48 trillion times.

One of the most recognisable faces in the world, it's hard to think of another male athlete who even comes close to that.

