Modestas Bukauskas is willing to do whatever it takes to win when he steps inside the Octagon at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

The Lithuanian-British MMA fighter signed with the UFC in January of last year after capturing and defending the prestigious Cage Warriors light-heavyweight title.

Bukauskas (11-4) achieved this feat by knocking out Riccardo Nosiglia at the O2 Arena in November 2019.

Fighting out of Denham, Buckinghamshire, the 27-year-old has been booked against UFC veteran Khalil Rountree Jr in his fourth appearance, which will take place on Saturday night on the main card of UFC Fight Night: Derek Brunson vs Darren Till.

GIVEMESPORT recently caught up with 'The Baltic Gladiator' to preview his high-stakes shootout with the dangerous Rountree Jr, recap his journey to the UFC, and discuss his rather amusing addiction to caffeine.

TOM WARD: So, Khalil Rountree Jr. Do you see this as a big chance to make a bit of a statement considering the outcome of your last couple of fights?

MODESTAS BUKAUSKAS: "Yeah, no, 100%. I mean, I'm going in there with a kill or be killed, do or die, put everything out there, leave no stone unturned, that's the mentality I'm going out there.

"I've fully unlocked my true potential definitely from the training sessions that I've had and the growth and evolution I've had especially from from the changes that I made from my last fight so I'm ready to go out there and make a statement.

"And what better way to go and do that against a very big name who's also very skilful and very powerful himself?"

TW: What are his main strengths and weaknesses? Is there anything you've seen that you think you can exploit in this fight?

MB: "I mean, look, obviously we're no strangers to the fact that we've not seen much of his ground game in terms of takedown defence.

"It seems like he's got a bit better takedown defence obviously judging by the other fight with Cutelaba, like in his last fight, he seemed to be in a better position to defend takedowns.

"But yeah, he's very strong, very powerful, a really good striker.

"But it seems like he does tire later on in the rounds, and his ground game has yet to be tested, so yeah, those are the things I'll be looking to exploit."

TW: And so far, what's the proudest moment of your career?

Can you describe that moment for me? What was that feeling like for you?

MB: "I have to admit, aside from obviously signing with the UFC and winning, I'll pick between two things.

"Winning my debut, getting that bonus, and then being able to give that to my parents was a massive moment for me, and there's yet more to come, there's more to come, there's more that I want to do, not just for them, but for everyone.

"Like my whole family, my friends, everyone who is supporting me, everyone who's come up with me.

"I get more satisfaction from giving rather than receiving, I mean, it's nice to get that paycheque, get a new car and get all these nice things, but for me, that really meant a lot to me.

"And also, I think it was when I first won the Cage Warriors title because I was completely shut out by everyone in terms of media like saying, 'Oh, no, there's no way he's going to win this fight' and everyone just, you know, counting me out.

"And next thing you know, I'm in the UFC, I won that fight, and the feels I got after that fight, all the visualisation and the time thinking about it was a massive one for me as well.

"I can imagine there'll be more of those similar feelings to come after I win on Saturday night."

TM: Just one final question for you. Have you got any particular routines or rituals that you carry out before a fight to get yourself in the mood?

MB: "Rituals? I don't know. I just listened to a bit of Mike Tyson.

"Actually, there's a thing, there's a proper thing, when I have a coffee mate, oh my gosh, my mind is buzzing, I'm buzzing off my t---, my head is spinning all over the bloody place.

"And it is weird because I drink a lot of coffee, like, I'm not going to lie, I'm a massive coffee connoisseur, so for me to still get the effects from it, I don't know if it's just me being high on life or whatever.

"But I think the ritual is just going to be just for me to be in that kind of like, let it go, be crazy mentality, embrace it, and yeah, that's what's going to bring out the best in me."

