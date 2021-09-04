Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It is probably safe to say that it is not a fun time to be an Arsenal fan.

Three games into the new Premier League season and the Gunners are yet to score, conceding a bruising nine goals in the process.

Alarm bells were already ringing after the first game of the season as they slumped to a 2-0 loss to newly promoted Brentford before lurching to yet another lame duck of an effort at home to Chelsea.

However, the worst was yet to come as they rolled into Manchester to face the reigning champions, Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta's hapless side were blown clean out of the water in a jarring first half that saw them ship three goals and crash to a frightening new low.

They would eventually lose 5-0, with City taking their merciless foot off the gas in the second stanza.

(Enter Giveaway)

At least it can't get any worse, right?

Wrong. As the international break rumbles on, a startling stat has begun doing the rounds in the murky hallways of Reddit that will make Arsenal fans scrambling for the nearest 'ArtetaOut' hashtag they can find.

Premier League 2021/22: Fixtures, Results, Odds, Ball, Tickets And Everything You Need To Know

That is because the Gunners are now in danger of equalling the worst ever Premier League start in history, recorded by poor old Swindon Town in 1993.

With four losses and a miserable goal difference of -12, Swindon have long been the champions of the failed start but there is now a possibility that their title could be taken from them.

Fortunately, Arsenal fans can take comfort in the fact that their next game is against Norwich City, who have suffered just as poor a start as the north Londoners, and could also equal the record themselves if things go awry.

While it seems unlikely that the Gunners will become the worst starters in Premier League history, the fact that it is even a possibility should fill the powers-that-be at the Emirates with existential dread.

A club of Arsenal's size and prestige simply should not be in the position they are in and something has to change rapidly.

Arteta needs to find a solution to the insipid style of play that has seen them battered off the park in just about every game this season, or he needs to make way for fresh minds.

Either way, he will be desperate to avoid becoming the brains behind the worst start in the history of the biggest league in the world.

1 of 23 Starting with FIFA 99: Who was this FIFA cover star? Dennis Bergkamp Ray Parlour Davor Suker Freddie Ljungberg

News Now - Sport News